Williams Companies Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NYSE:WMB)

The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock traders purchased 217,080 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 5,160% compared to the average volume of 4,127 call options.

Williams Companies Stock Performance

WMB stock opened at $30.39 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm has a market cap of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.27, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.16. Williams Companies has a 1-year low of $27.80 and a 1-year high of $35.79.

Get Williams Companies alerts:

Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.10. Williams Companies had a return on equity of 17.24% and a net margin of 22.53%. The business had revenue of $3.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. Williams Companies’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Williams Companies will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Williams Companies Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Williams Companies

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 26th. Investors of record on Monday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.4475 per share. This represents a $1.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 9th. Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

In other Williams Companies news, Director William H. Spence bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.61 per share, with a total value of $148,050.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 48,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,436,706.81. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Williams Companies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMB. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at $423,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Williams Companies in the first quarter valued at $435,000. Golden State Equity Partners acquired a new stake in Williams Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $292,000. ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Williams Companies by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 368,698 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $11,009,000 after acquiring an additional 148,686 shares during the period. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams Companies in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,779,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.38% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WMB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein downgraded Williams Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Raymond James downgraded Williams Companies from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Argus downgraded Williams Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Williams Companies from $36.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Scotiabank reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $35.00 price objective on shares of Williams Companies in a research report on Friday, April 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.42.

Williams Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico, Northeast G&P, and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment consists of interstate natural gas pipelines, the Transco and Northwest Pipelines, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Williams Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.