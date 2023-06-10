ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY) PT Lowered to GBX 290

ConvaTec Group (OTCMKTS:CNVVY – Get Rating) had its target price cut by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 305 ($3.79) to GBX 290 ($3.61) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

CNVVY has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 295 ($3.67) to GBX 300 ($3.73) in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group from GBX 220 ($2.73) to GBX 225 ($2.80) in a research note on Tuesday, May 23rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised shares of ConvaTec Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $262.50.

OTCMKTS:CNVVY opened at $10.75 on Thursday. ConvaTec Group has a 52 week low of $8.69 and a 52 week high of $12.23. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.08.

ConvaTec Group Plc operates as holding company, which engages in medical business. Its activities include development, manufacture and sales of medical products and technologies related to therapies for the management of chronic conditions, including products used for advanced chronic and acute wound care, ostomy care and management, continence and critical care, and infusion devices used in the treatment of diabetes and other conditions.

