Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY) Cut to “Neutral” at Citigroup

Alpha Services and (OTCMKTS:ALBKY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Alpha Services and in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company.

Alpha Services and Trading Up 8.8 %

Alpha Services and stock opened at $0.37 on Thursday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.30 and a 200-day moving average of $0.29. Alpha Services and has a 52 week low of $0.17 and a 52 week high of $0.38.

Alpha Services and Company Profile

Alpha Services & Holdings SA engages in the banking business. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Asset Management and Insurance, Investment Banking and Treasury, Southern Eastern Europe, and Other. The Retail Banking segment includes all individuals, professionals, small and very small companies operating in Greece and abroad, except from South-Eastern Europe countries.

