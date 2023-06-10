Brokers Issue Forecasts for Daré Bioscience, Inc.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:DARE)

Daré Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) – Brookline Capital Management issued their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for Daré Bioscience in a report released on Monday, June 5th. Brookline Capital Management analyst K. Dolliver expects that the biotechnology company will earn ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Brookline Capital Management currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Daré Bioscience’s current full-year earnings is ($0.33) per share.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 30th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.04).

Separately, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 price target on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research note on Friday, March 31st.

DARE stock opened at $0.98 on Thursday. Daré Bioscience has a 1 year low of $0.82 and a 1 year high of $1.47. The company has a market cap of $84.56 million, a P/E ratio of -2.72 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.00 and a 200 day moving average of $1.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 0.9% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,533,563 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,533,000 after purchasing an additional 30,299 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 77.3% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 650,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $650,000 after purchasing an additional 283,400 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 63.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 602,036 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 234,243 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 73.9% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 445,086 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $547,000 after purchasing an additional 189,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 9.6% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 247,710 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 21,600 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.19% of the company’s stock.

Daré Bioscience, Inc operates as a healthcare company, which engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in women’s reproductive health. Its products include Ovaprene and Topical Sildenafil. The company was founded by Sabrina Martucci Johnson, Lisa Walters-Hoffert and Roger L.

