Zacks Research Weighs in on HEICO Co.’s Q3 2023 Earnings (NYSE:HEI)

HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q3 2023 earnings estimates for HEICO in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst A. Dutta now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.73 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. The consensus estimate for HEICO’s current full-year earnings is $2.94 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.94 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.94 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.82 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $687.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $654.32 million. HEICO had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 14.07%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on HEI. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $162.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Vertical Research raised shares of HEICO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $191.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, HEICO currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $187.89.

Shares of NYSE:HEI opened at $163.61 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $167.76 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 1.38. HEICO has a 1 year low of $126.95 and a 1 year high of $180.59.

In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Julie Neitzel sold 250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.61, for a total value of $33,402.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 155 shares in the company, valued at $20,709.55. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Laurans A. Mendelson bought 310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $125.83 per share, for a total transaction of $39,007.30. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 16,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,087,142.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 1,211 shares of company stock valued at $157,944 over the last 90 days. 8.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of HEICO during the first quarter valued at about $43,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. HighMark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $186,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of HEICO in the 1st quarter worth about $192,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its holdings in shares of HEICO by 20.1% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

