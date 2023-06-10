ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY) Price Target Lowered to GBX 450 at Credit Suisse Group

ASOS (OTCMKTS:ASOMY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 550 ($6.84) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Several other brokerages have also commented on ASOMY. Liberum Capital raised ASOS from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 610 ($7.58) to GBX 550 ($6.84) in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 950 ($11.81) to GBX 725 ($9.01) in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Barclays decreased their target price on ASOS from GBX 500 ($6.22) to GBX 450 ($5.59) in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. Finally, Citigroup raised ASOS from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Friday, May 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $788.89.

ASOS Stock Down 4.4 %

Shares of ASOS stock opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. ASOS has a 52 week low of $4.10 and a 52 week high of $16.21. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.29 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.28.

ASOS Company Profile

ASOS Plc operates as an online fashion retailer worldwide. It offers womenswear and menswear products. The company sells its products under the ASOS Design, ASOS Edition, ASOS Luxe, ASOS 4505, Collusion, Reclaimed Vintage, Topshop, Topman, Miss Selfridge, HIIT, AsYou, Dark Future, UNRVLLD/SPPLY, Crooked Tongues, Daysocial, Actual, and Weekend Collective brands, as well as through third-party brands.

