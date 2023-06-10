Legend Biotech Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.34) Per Share, HC Wainwright Forecasts (NASDAQ:LEGN)

Legend Biotech Co. (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) – Analysts at HC Wainwright lifted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Legend Biotech in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Kapoor now expects that the company will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.36). The consensus estimate for Legend Biotech’s current full-year earnings is ($2.39) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Legend Biotech’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.78) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.38 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

Legend Biotech (NASDAQ:LEGN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $36.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.06 million.

Legend Biotech Trading Down 1.9 %

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $74.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Friday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Legend Biotech from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $64.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Legend Biotech from $79.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Legend Biotech in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $77.90.

NASDAQ LEGN opened at $67.62 on Thursday. Legend Biotech has a 1 year low of $37.30 and a 1 year high of $73.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 3.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $63.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.32.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Legend Biotech

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. American International Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Legend Biotech during the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Legend Biotech in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 33.4% in the first quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 78.5% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,000 after buying an additional 1,298 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Legend Biotech by 779.6% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares in the last quarter. 38.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Legend Biotech Company Profile

Legend Biotech Corporation, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the discovery, development, manufacturing, and commercialization of novel cell therapies for oncology and other indications in the United States, China, and internationally. Its lead product candidate, LCAR- B38M, is a chimeric antigen receptor for the treatment of multiple myeloma (MM).

