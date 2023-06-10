Analysts Issue Forecasts for Expedia Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Expedia Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt anticipates that the online travel company will post earnings of $2.35 per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $116.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Expedia Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.84 per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Expedia Group’s Q3 2023 earnings at $5.61 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.51 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $10.55 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $125.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 17th. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Expedia Group in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Expedia Group from $117.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Gordon Haskett raised shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Expedia Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $127.85.

NASDAQ:EXPE opened at $110.48 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $16.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 56.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $95.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $99.18. Expedia Group has a 1-year low of $82.39 and a 1-year high of $124.95.

In other news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 462 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.66, for a total transaction of $42,346.92. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 9,517 shares in the company, valued at $872,328.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 8.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EXPE. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Expedia Group by 94.0% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 258 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 1st quarter valued at $26,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Expedia Group in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC lifted its stake in shares of Expedia Group by 88.3% in the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 290 shares of the online travel company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Expedia Group, Inc is an online travel company, which engages in the provision of travel products and services to leisure and corporate travelers. It operates through the following segments: Retail, B2B, and Trivago. The Retail segment provides a full range of travel and advertising services to worldwide customers through a variety of consumer brands including: Expedia.com and Hotels.com.

