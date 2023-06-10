Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH)

Meritage Homes Co. (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Meritage Homes in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Mukherjee now expects that the construction company will earn $3.42 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $3.20. The consensus estimate for Meritage Homes’ current full-year earnings is $15.57 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Meritage Homes’ Q3 2023 earnings at $3.83 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $4.29 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $15.08 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $3.24 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $4.26 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $5.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $16.44 EPS.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Meritage Homes in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on shares of Meritage Homes in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Meritage Homes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $129.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Meritage Homes from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Meritage Homes in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.14.

NYSE:MTH opened at $129.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.59. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $122.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $108.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Meritage Homes has a 12-month low of $62.51 and a 12-month high of $132.00.

Meritage Homes (NYSE:MTH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The construction company reported $3.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $1.03. Meritage Homes had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 23.99%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.79 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MTH. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,216,167 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $334,047,000 after purchasing an additional 23,652 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Meritage Homes by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,382,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $127,472,000 after purchasing an additional 96,567 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,320,818 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $92,814,000 after acquiring an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,133,888 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $104,544,000 after acquiring an additional 8,948 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Meritage Homes by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 871,339 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,337,000 after acquiring an additional 3,922 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.63% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total transaction of $249,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Gerald W. Haddock sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.64, for a total value of $249,280.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Phillippe Lord sold 3,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.03, for a total transaction of $491,517.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,760 shares in the company, valued at $5,389,042.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,400 shares of company stock worth $926,077 in the last three months. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 14th. Meritage Homes’s dividend payout ratio is 4.41%.

Meritage Homes Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs and builds single-family attached and detached homes in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Homebuilding and Financial Services. It acquires and develops land; and constructs, markets, and sells homes for first-time and first move-up buyers in Texas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, and Tennessee.

