Brokers Issue Forecasts for DoorDash, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:DASH)

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for DoorDash in a research report issued on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt forecasts that the company will earn ($0.44) per share for the quarter. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $75.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for DoorDash’s current full-year earnings is ($1.75) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for DoorDash’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.49) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.48) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.83) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($1.42) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.30) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna raised their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on DoorDash from $75.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Bank of America increased their price target on DoorDash from $80.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on DoorDash in a research note on Wednesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $77.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, DoorDash presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.65.

Shares of DoorDash stock opened at $71.79 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $27.89 billion, a PE ratio of -20.22 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $64.23 and a 200 day moving average of $58.92. DoorDash has a 52 week low of $41.37 and a 52 week high of $87.00.

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $2.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.00% and a negative net margin of 18.98%.

Insider Activity

In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of DoorDash stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other DoorDash news, CEO Tony Xu sold 132,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.07, for a total value of $7,021,161.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Gordon S. Lee sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.94, for a total transaction of $68,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 113,276 shares in the company, valued at $7,809,247.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,068,940 shares of company stock worth $66,292,364 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 9.59% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of DoorDash

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DASH. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DoorDash in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DoorDash during the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in DoorDash during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its holdings in DoorDash by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of DoorDash by 122.4% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 714 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.65% of the company’s stock.

DoorDash Company Profile

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

