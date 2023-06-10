Q3 2023 Earnings Forecast for Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR) Issued By Zacks Research

Schneider National, Inc. (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research cut their Q3 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Schneider National in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. The consensus estimate for Schneider National’s current full-year earnings is $2.10 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Schneider National’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.61 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.27 EPS.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on SNDR. Susquehanna cut their target price on Schneider National from $32.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Schneider National from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Schneider National from $35.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.64.

Schneider National Stock Performance

NYSE:SNDR opened at $26.55 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.27. The company has a market cap of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 2.05. Schneider National has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $30.93.

Schneider National (NYSE:SNDR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.49 billion. Schneider National had a return on equity of 16.82% and a net margin of 7.23%. The company’s revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.57 EPS.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Schneider National

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SNDR. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Schneider National in the 1st quarter worth about $25,894,000. American Century Companies Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 111.3% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,500,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,113,000 after buying an additional 790,502 shares during the period. Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 429,550.9% in the first quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 691,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,639,000 after buying an additional 691,577 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schneider National by 268.6% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 946,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,132,000 after buying an additional 689,803 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Schneider National in the fourth quarter valued at about $14,200,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.20% of the company’s stock.

Schneider National Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.36%. Schneider National’s payout ratio is presently 13.85%.

About Schneider National

Schneider National, Inc provides transportation and logistics services. The firm’s transportation solutions include van truckload, dedicated, regional, bulk, intermodal, brokerage, supply chain management, port logistics services and engineering, and freight payment services. It operates through the following business segments: Truckload, Intermodal and Logistics.

