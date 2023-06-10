Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR) Cut by Analyst

Integer Holdings Co. (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research reduced their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Integer in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Dey now anticipates that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.02. The consensus estimate for Integer’s current full-year earnings is $4.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Integer’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.02 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.23 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.11 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.09 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.25 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.87 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.30 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.58 EPS.

Integer (NYSE:ITGR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $378.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $352.43 million. Integer had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 9.54%. Integer’s revenue was up 21.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.78 EPS.

ITGR has been the topic of several other reports. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $88.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Integer in a research note on Friday, February 24th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Integer from $86.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Integer in a report on Friday, May 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.67.

Shares of ITGR stock opened at $83.70 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $80.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.79. Integer has a one year low of $50.05 and a one year high of $86.18. The firm has a market cap of $2.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.12.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Integer in the fourth quarter worth $82,214,000. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its position in shares of Integer by 40.9% in the 4th quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 1,004,347 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $68,758,000 after purchasing an additional 291,616 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Integer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $19,491,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Integer by 23.2% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,422,398 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $110,236,000 after acquiring an additional 267,565 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Integer by 1,422.2% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 269,059 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $20,853,000 after acquiring an additional 251,383 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.42% of the company’s stock.

Integer Holdings Corp. engages in the manufacture and development of medical devices and components. It operates through the Medical and Non-Medical segments. The Medical segment includes the cardio and vascular, cardiac and neuromodulation, surgical, orthopedics, and portable medical product lines. The Non-Medical segment comprises customized battery power and management systems, charging and docking stations, and power supplies.

