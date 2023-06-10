Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for A. O. Smith Co. Boosted by Zacks Research (NYSE:AOS)

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research lifted their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for A. O. Smith in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now expects that the industrial products company will earn $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.88. The consensus estimate for A. O. Smith’s current full-year earnings is $3.47 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for A. O. Smith’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.46 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.95 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $3.90 EPS.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $966.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $922.05 million. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.78% and a net margin of 6.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share.

A. O. Smith Price Performance

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on AOS. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $70.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. TheStreet upgraded A. O. Smith from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Thursday, April 27th. DA Davidson raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $80.00 to $82.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on A. O. Smith in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, A. O. Smith currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.13.

Shares of NYSE:AOS opened at $68.78 on Thursday. A. O. Smith has a 1-year low of $46.58 and a 1-year high of $71.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $67.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.63. The company has a market capitalization of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 43.53, a PEG ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.28.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AOS. Premier Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $71,955,000. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $65,468,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $58,846,000. Junto Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of A. O. Smith during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,069,000. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 184.6% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,074,232 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $74,283,000 after acquiring an additional 696,773 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other A. O. Smith news, VP Benjamin A. Otchere sold 4,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total value of $299,950.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,290. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 27th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.74%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 75.95%.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corp. manufactures residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products. It operates through the North America and Rest of World segments. The North America segment manufactures and markets comprehensive lines of residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, and tanks.

