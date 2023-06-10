Zacks Research Weighs in on Alaska Air Group, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:ALK)

Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Alaska Air Group in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst M. Basu now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $2.40 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $2.38. The consensus estimate for Alaska Air Group’s current full-year earnings is $6.30 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Alaska Air Group’s Q2 2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.77 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $6.55 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.33 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $7.09 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $71.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Alaska Air Group from $91.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised shares of Alaska Air Group from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.86.

Alaska Air Group Price Performance

Shares of ALK stock opened at $48.65 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Alaska Air Group has a 1 year low of $37.19 and a 1 year high of $53.96. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $43.93 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 105.76, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.52.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported ($0.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 0.58% and a return on equity of 17.03%. The business had revenue of $2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($1.33) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 30.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Benito Minicucci sold 5,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.73, for a total transaction of $243,650.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 114,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,579,877.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.68% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Alaska Air Group

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 416.4% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 568 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 458 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 1,873.5% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 671 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 637 shares in the last quarter. First Command Bank raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. First Command Bank now owns 700 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alaska Air Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 207.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 728 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 491 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.04% of the company’s stock.

Alaska Air Group Company Profile

Alaska Air Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of air transportation services. It operates through the following segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. The Mainline segment includes scheduled air transportation on Alaska’s Boeing and Airbus jet aircraft for passengers and cargo throughout the U.S., and in parts of Mexico, Costa Rica and Belize.

Featured Stories

