Zacks Research Weighs in on Flowserve Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:FLS)

Flowserve Co. (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research upped their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Flowserve in a report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst E. Haque now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $0.38 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.37. The consensus estimate for Flowserve’s current full-year earnings is $1.81 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Flowserve’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.47 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $2.07 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

FLS has been the subject of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Flowserve from $34.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Flowserve from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Flowserve from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Flowserve in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on Flowserve from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $36.78.

Flowserve stock opened at $36.25 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.75 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.12 and its 200 day moving average is $33.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. Flowserve has a 12-month low of $23.89 and a 12-month high of $38.86.

Flowserve (NYSE:FLS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.14. Flowserve had a net margin of 6.13% and a return on equity of 10.44%. The company had revenue of $980.31 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $898.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Flowserve by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,796,396 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $310,952,000 after purchasing an additional 160,054 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Flowserve by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 11,008,936 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,754,000 after buying an additional 279,330 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Flowserve by 0.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,793,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $387,485,000 after buying an additional 88,950 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Flowserve by 61.0% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,920,393 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $119,564,000 after buying an additional 1,864,418 shares during the period. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Flowserve in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,840,000. Institutional investors own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Flowserve Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 22nd. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Flowserve’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.71%.

About Flowserve

Flowserve Corp. engages in the manufacture and provision of aftermarket service for comprehensive flow control systems. It operates through Flowserve Pumps Division and Flow Control Division segments. The Flowserve Pumps Division provides pumps, pre-configured industrial pumps, pump systems, mechanical seals, auxiliary systems and replacement parts, and related services.

