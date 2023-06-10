Zacks Research Comments on MarketAxess Holdings Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:MKTX)

MarketAxess Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of MarketAxess in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst D. Chatterjee now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.75. The consensus estimate for MarketAxess’ current full-year earnings is $7.56 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for MarketAxess’ Q4 2023 earnings at $1.84 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $7.28 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $2.05 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $2.06 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.09 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $8.04 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.94 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on MarketAxess from $302.00 to $308.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on MarketAxess from $341.00 to $344.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of MarketAxess in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. TheStreet raised MarketAxess from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “sell” rating and set a $288.00 target price on shares of MarketAxess in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.10.

NASDAQ:MKTX opened at $276.65 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $307.47 and a 200 day moving average of $321.23. The company has a market capitalization of $10.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.09 and a beta of 0.79. MarketAxess has a 1-year low of $217.44 and a 1-year high of $399.78.

MarketAxess (NASDAQ:MKTX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $203.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.36 million. MarketAxess had a return on equity of 24.55% and a net margin of 35.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Korea Investment CORP lifted its position in shares of MarketAxess by 70.0% during the third quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 41,104 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,145,000 after purchasing an additional 16,923 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 38,309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,684,000 after purchasing an additional 10,307 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 5,397 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of MarketAxess by 19.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,874,000 after purchasing an additional 8,007 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of MarketAxess in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $232,000. 96.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 10th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 9th. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. MarketAxess’s payout ratio is 41.74%.

MarketAxess Holdings, Inc engages in an electronic trading platform that allows investment industry professionals to trade corporate bonds and other types of fixed-income instruments. It operates through the Americas, Europe, and Asia geographical segments. The company was founded by Richard Mitchell Mcvey on April 11, 2000, and is headquartered in New York, NY.

