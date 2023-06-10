Zacks Research Research Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX)

Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Research lowered their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Equifax in a report released on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Goswami now expects that the credit services provider will post earnings of $1.60 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.64. The consensus estimate for Equifax’s current full-year earnings is $7.16 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Equifax’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.98 EPS and Q1 2025 earnings at $2.35 EPS.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 19th. The credit services provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. Equifax had a net margin of 11.60% and a return on equity of 21.33%. Equifax’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.22 earnings per share.

Equifax Stock Down 0.0 %

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EFX. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Equifax from $260.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $223.00 to $237.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Equifax from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $214.00 to $212.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Equifax from $194.00 to $190.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $214.20.

Shares of Equifax stock opened at $223.79 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $204.55. The company has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.01, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.45. Equifax has a 12-month low of $145.98 and a 12-month high of $234.14.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Equifax

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its position in Equifax by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 129 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Spire Wealth Management increased its position in Equifax by 118.5% during the first quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 142 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in Equifax during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Equifax during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total transaction of $1,345,695.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 46,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,628,551.24. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Equifax news, CEO Mark W. Begor sold 7,000 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.37, for a total value of $1,458,590.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 134,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $28,056,187.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO John W. Gamble, Jr. sold 6,500 shares of Equifax stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.03, for a total value of $1,345,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 46,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,628,551.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 29,180 shares of company stock worth $6,059,630 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.57% of the company’s stock.

Equifax Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 25th will be given a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 24th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. Equifax’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.77%.

About Equifax

Equifax, Inc engages in the provision of information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. Information Solutions, Workforce Solutions and International. The U.S. Information Solutions segment includes consumer and commercial information services, mortgage loan origination information, financial marketing services, and identity management.

