Zacks Research Comments on Ameren Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AEE)

Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) – Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ameren in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia expects that the utilities provider will earn $0.66 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Ameren’s current full-year earnings is $4.36 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Ameren’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.85 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.85 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $4.36 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.68 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.95 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.67 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.26 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.97 EPS.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.94 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.41% and a net margin of 13.34%. Ameren’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS.

Ameren Stock Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ameren in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $97.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Ameren from $102.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Ameren in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, May 8th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameren has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.22.

NYSE AEE opened at $83.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99, a PEG ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.44. Ameren has a twelve month low of $73.28 and a twelve month high of $97.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $86.54 and a 200 day moving average of $86.58.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Ameren by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $285,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Colony Group LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 3,405 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC boosted its position in Ameren by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,387 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $638,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its position in Ameren by 35.9% during the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 466 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ameren by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,179 shares in the company, valued at $13,318,200.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Fadi M. Diya sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.41, for a total value of $422,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 94,533 shares in the company, valued at $7,979,530.53. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,080 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.12, for a total value of $249,849.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 164,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,318,200.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.43%.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.