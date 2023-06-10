Derek Harding Acquires 4 Shares of Spectris plc (LON:SXS) Stock

Spectris plc (LON:SXS – Get Rating) insider Derek Harding acquired 4 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,675 ($45.69) per share, for a total transaction of £147 ($182.74).

Spectris Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of LON:SXS opened at GBX 3,584 ($44.55) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.54. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,735.81 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 3,431.63. The firm has a market cap of £3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3,381.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.74. Spectris plc has a 12-month low of GBX 2,654 ($32.99) and a 12-month high of GBX 3,883.85 ($48.28).

Get Spectris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,470 ($43.14) to GBX 3,870 ($48.11) and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 6th. Numis Securities reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Thursday, March 9th. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Spectris in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 3,650 ($45.38) price objective on shares of Spectris in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Spectris has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 3,668.33 ($45.60).

Spectris Company Profile

Spectris plc provides precision measurement solutions worldwide. It operates through Spectris Scientific, Spectris Dynamics, and Other segments. The Spectris Scientific segment provides advanced sensors and instruments used to measure, analyze, and characterize materials; and monitor ultra-clean manufacturing environments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.