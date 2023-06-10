Jonathan David Kemp Acquires 29 Shares of A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG) Stock

A.G. BARR p.l.c. (LON:BAG – Get Rating) insider Jonathan David Kemp purchased 29 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 517 ($6.43) per share, for a total transaction of £149.93 ($186.39).

A.G. BARR Stock Performance

LON:BAG opened at GBX 497 ($6.18) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £556.79 million, a P/E ratio of 1,656.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 510.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 524.94. A.G. BARR p.l.c. has a twelve month low of GBX 426.50 ($5.30) and a twelve month high of GBX 565.60 ($7.03). The company has a quick ratio of 1.99, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16.

Get A.G. BARR alerts:

A.G. BARR Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 9th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 11th were issued a GBX 10.60 ($0.13) dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 11th. This represents a yield of 1.96%. This is a boost from A.G. BARR’s previous dividend of $2.50. A.G. BARR’s payout ratio is 4,333.33%.

About A.G. BARR

A.G. BARR p.l.c., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and sells soft drinks and cocktail solutions in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides carbonated and flavored soft drinks, fruit cocktails, fruit juices, spring and sparkling water, fruit puree, energy drinks, iced tea, and other non-alcoholic beverages.

Featured Stories

