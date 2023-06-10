Tadeu Marroco Purchases 6 Shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS) Stock

British American Tobacco p.l.c. (LON:BATS – Get Rating) insider Tadeu Marroco bought 6 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,623 ($32.61) per share, with a total value of £157.38 ($195.65).

Tadeu Marroco also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 6th, Tadeu Marroco bought 10,000 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,574 ($32.00) per share, with a total value of £257,400 ($319,990.05).

On Wednesday, May 3rd, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,868 ($35.65) per share, with a total value of £143.40 ($178.27).

On Wednesday, April 5th, Tadeu Marroco bought 5 shares of British American Tobacco stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2,812 ($34.96) per share, with a total value of £140.60 ($174.79).

BATS opened at GBX 2,590.50 ($32.20) on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 2,770.32 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 3,030.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.86. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a one year low of GBX 2,543 ($31.61) and a one year high of GBX 3,645 ($45.31). The stock has a market capitalization of £58.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 887.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.33.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on BATS. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price target on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Tuesday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($43.51) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($48.48) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded British American Tobacco to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from GBX 3,600 ($44.75) to GBX 3,100 ($38.54) in a report on Monday, March 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($49.73) price target on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 3,788 ($47.09).

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

