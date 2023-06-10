Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Buys £1,817.80 in Stock

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Wendy Mars bought 1,220 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 149 ($1.85) per share, with a total value of £1,817.80 ($2,259.82).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Stock Performance

RR opened at GBX 149.25 ($1.86) on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 150.17. The company has a market capitalization of £12.49 billion, a PE ratio of -996.33, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.68. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a twelve month low of GBX 64.44 ($0.80) and a twelve month high of GBX 239.70 ($2.98).

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on RR. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 100 ($1.24) target price on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. UBS Group raised shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from GBX 105 ($1.31) to GBX 200 ($2.49) in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a GBX 70 ($0.87) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 110 ($1.37).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.