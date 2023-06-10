Richard Barton Acquires 25,500 Shares of Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG) Stock

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Rating) insider Richard Barton acquired 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,945 ($12,363.25).
Strip Tinning Price Performance
Shares of STG opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.80 million and a PE ratio of -163.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.52, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Strip Tinning Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.
About Strip Tinning
