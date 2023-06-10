Richard Barton Acquires 25,500 Shares of Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG) Stock

Strip Tinning Holdings plc (LON:STG – Get Rating) insider Richard Barton acquired 25,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 39 ($0.48) per share, for a total transaction of £9,945 ($12,363.25).

Shares of STG opened at GBX 37.50 ($0.47) on Friday. The stock has a market cap of £5.80 million and a PE ratio of -163.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.52, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.29. Strip Tinning Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 35 ($0.44) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 110 ($1.37). The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 47.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 57.

Strip Tinning Holdings plc manufactures and supplies flexible electrical connectors for heating and antennae systems embedded within automotive glazing and to the connection of the cells within electric vehicle (EV) battery packs in the United Kingdom and internationally. It provides windshield soldering connectors and heating materials, including FPC connectors, flat foil connectors, solder busbars, adhesive busbars, preformed busbars, and heating wires; back-lite soldering connectors comprising solder bridge connectors, crimp contact connectors, and round wire connectors with capacitors and coils; and ST flex products, such as battery electronics, lighting and heating products, smart glass products, and antennas.

