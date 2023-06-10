Ian Simm Buys 2,580 Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Stock

Posted by on Jun 10th, 2023

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPXGet Rating) insider Ian Simm acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of £15,996 ($19,885.63).

Ian Simm also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, June 6th, Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.04), for a total value of £12,060.08 ($14,992.64).

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 645 ($8.02) on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 483.54 ($6.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 898.50 ($11.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £855.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 773.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 774.60.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,222.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.43) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.