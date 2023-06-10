Ian Simm Buys 2,580 Shares of Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX) Stock

Impax Asset Management Group plc (LON:IPX – Get Rating) insider Ian Simm acquired 2,580 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 620 ($7.71) per share, with a total value of £15,996 ($19,885.63).

Ian Simm also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Impax Asset Management Group alerts:

On Tuesday, June 6th, Ian Simm sold 1,864 shares of Impax Asset Management Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 647 ($8.04), for a total value of £12,060.08 ($14,992.64).

Impax Asset Management Group Trading Up 2.5 %

Shares of IPX opened at GBX 645 ($8.02) on Friday. Impax Asset Management Group plc has a 12-month low of GBX 483.54 ($6.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 898.50 ($11.17). The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.57. The firm has a market capitalization of £855.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,433.33, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 1.46. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 773.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 774.60.

Impax Asset Management Group Cuts Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of GBX 4.70 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a yield of 0.6%. Impax Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is 6,222.22%.

Separately, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,000 ($12.43) price target on shares of Impax Asset Management Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th.

Impax Asset Management Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Impax Asset Management Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, it provides investment services to funds specializing in the environmental markets sector, with a focus on alternative energy, water, and waste sectors, primarily in the United Kingdom. It manages a range of funds and segregated accounts on behalf of institutional and private investors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Impax Asset Management Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impax Asset Management Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.