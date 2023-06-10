Dominic Agace Buys 16,700 Shares of M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK) Stock

M Winkworth PLC (LON:WINK – Get Rating) insider Dominic Agace bought 16,700 shares of M Winkworth stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 160 ($1.99) per share, with a total value of £26,720 ($33,217.30).

M Winkworth Stock Performance

Shares of WINK stock opened at GBX 165 ($2.05) on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.74, a current ratio of 3.29 and a quick ratio of 3.22. The company has a market cap of £21.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,113.33 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 170.77 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 168.87. M Winkworth PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 136 ($1.69) and a 1-year high of GBX 207.80 ($2.58).

M Winkworth Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 20th were paid a dividend of GBX 2.90 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 20th. M Winkworth’s payout ratio is 7,333.33%.

About M Winkworth

M Winkworth PLC operates as a franchisor to the Winkworth estate agencies in the United Kingdom, France, and Portugal. It provides estate agency sales franchising, residential lettings, and letting and property management services under the Winkworth brand. The company was founded in 1835 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

