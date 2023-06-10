Andrew Kirkman Sells 30,774 Shares of CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI) Stock

CLS Holdings plc (LON:CLI – Get Rating) insider Andrew Kirkman sold 30,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 139 ($1.73), for a total transaction of £42,775.86 ($53,177.35).

Andrew Kirkman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, April 12th, Andrew Kirkman bought 115 shares of CLS stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 131 ($1.63) per share, with a total value of £150.65 ($187.28).

CLS Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of CLI opened at GBX 131.60 ($1.64) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £522.99 million, a PE ratio of -658.00 and a beta of 0.86. The company’s fifty day moving average is GBX 134.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 144.19. CLS Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 126.69 ($1.58) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 224.50 ($2.79). The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 90.88.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

About CLS

CLI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 175 ($2.18) price target on shares of CLS in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. Berenberg Bank decreased their price target on shares of CLS from GBX 205 ($2.55) to GBX 190 ($2.36) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

CLS Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the investment, development, and management of commercial properties in the United Kingdom, Germany, and France. It operates in two segments, Investment Properties and Other Investments. The company also invests in a hotel; and corporate bonds and other corporate investments, as well as rents office buildings.

