Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS) Insider Bertrand Bodson Acquires 2,702 Shares

Keywords Studios plc (LON:KWS – Get Rating) insider Bertrand Bodson acquired 2,702 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,850 ($23.00) per share, for a total transaction of £49,987 ($62,141.97).

Keywords Studios Price Performance

LON:KWS opened at GBX 1,852 ($23.02) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.64. The company has a market capitalization of £1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,631.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.97. Keywords Studios plc has a 12 month low of GBX 1,729 ($21.49) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,056 ($37.99). The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 2,363.45 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 2,649.41.

Keywords Studios Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.60 ($0.02) per share. This is a boost from Keywords Studios’s previous dividend of $0.77. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 0.06%. Keywords Studios’s dividend payout ratio is currently 392.16%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Keywords Studios

Separately, Shore Capital restated a “hold” rating on shares of Keywords Studios in a research report on Thursday, March 30th.

(Get Rating)

Keywords Studios plc provides creative and technical services to the video game industry worldwide. The company offers art creation services related to the production of graphical art assets for inclusion in the video game, including concept art creation, as well as 2D and 3D art asset production and animation.

