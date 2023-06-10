DA Davidson Weighs in on Pegasystems Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at DA Davidson issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for Pegasystems in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. DA Davidson analyst G. Luria expects that the technology company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Pegasystems’ current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Pegasystems’ FY2023 earnings at ($0.18) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on PEGA. Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research note on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.09.

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $46.70 on Thursday. Pegasystems has a fifty-two week low of $29.05 and a fifty-two week high of $53.31. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64. The stock has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.42 and a beta of 1.05.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 3rd were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -2.68%.

In related news, insider Rifat Kerim Akgonul sold 1,558 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.56, for a total value of $74,098.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,507,268.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,308 shares of company stock valued at $108,873 over the last ninety days. 50.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 9,341 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pegasystems by 39.1% during the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 953 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 3.0% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 11,907 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $577,000 after buying an additional 345 shares in the last quarter. Capula Management Ltd increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 4.2% in the first quarter. Capula Management Ltd now owns 9,140 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $443,000 after buying an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 11.1% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 3,869 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. 48.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

