Insider Selling: London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG) Insider Sells 2,470 Shares of Stock

London Stock Exchange Group plc (LON:LSEG – Get Rating) insider Martin Brand sold 2,470 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,755 ($108.84), for a total value of £216,248.50 ($268,832.05).

Martin Brand also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 5th, Martin Brand purchased 4,940 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 8,554 ($106.34) per share, with a total value of £422,567.60 ($525,320.24).

On Thursday, June 1st, Martin Brand sold 9,939 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,498 ($105.64), for a total value of £844,616.22 ($1,049,995.30).

On Tuesday, May 30th, Martin Brand sold 8,954 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,485 ($105.48), for a total value of £759,746.90 ($944,488.94).

On Friday, May 26th, Martin Brand sold 8,677 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 8,415 ($104.61), for a total value of £730,169.55 ($907,719.48).

On Wednesday, May 24th, Martin Brand acquired 19,484 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,301 ($103.19) per share, with a total value of £1,617,366.84 ($2,010,649.98).

On Monday, May 22nd, Martin Brand acquired 5,690 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,440 ($104.92) per share, with a total value of £480,236 ($597,011.44).

On Friday, May 19th, Martin Brand acquired 8,623 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 8,390 ($104.30) per share, with a total value of £723,469.70 ($899,390.48).

On Wednesday, May 17th, Martin Brand sold 21,813 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,180 ($101.69), for a total value of £1,784,303.40 ($2,218,179.26).

On Monday, May 15th, Martin Brand sold 11,064 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8,489 ($105.53), for a total value of £939,222.96 ($1,167,606.86).

On Thursday, May 11th, Martin Brand purchased 5,420 shares of London Stock Exchange Group stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 8,518 ($105.89) per share, for a total transaction of £461,675.60 ($573,937.84).

LSEG stock opened at GBX 8,650 ($107.53) on Friday. The firm has a market cap of £43.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 6,048.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.37. London Stock Exchange Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 6,710 ($83.42) and a 1-year high of GBX 8,818 ($109.62). The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 8,270.18 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 7,791.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 31.34.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LSEG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on London Stock Exchange Group from £103 ($128.05) to GBX 9,900 ($123.07) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 9,550 ($118.72) price target on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a £100 ($124.32) price objective on shares of London Stock Exchange Group in a research note on Friday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 9,558.33 ($118.83).

London Stock Exchange Group plc engages in the market infrastructure business primarily in the United Kingdom, the United States, other European countries, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Data & Analytics, Capital Markets, and Post Trade. It operates a range of international equity, fixed income, exchange-traded funds/exchange-trading, and foreign exchange markets, including London Stock Exchange, AIM, Turquoise, CurveGlobal, FXall, and Tradeweb.

