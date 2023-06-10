Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS) Expected to Earn Q2 2023 Earnings of ($0.65) Per Share

Exact Sciences Co. (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) – Analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Exact Sciences in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst M. Mondal expects that the medical research company will earn ($0.65) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Exact Sciences’ current full-year earnings is ($2.12) per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Exact Sciences’ Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.74) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.61) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($2.41) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.69) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.66) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.27) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($2.18) EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at ($0.03) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.89) EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Exact Sciences in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $82.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of Exact Sciences from $70.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Exact Sciences from $54.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $80.35.

Shares of Exact Sciences stock opened at $87.81 on Friday. Exact Sciences has a 52-week low of $29.27 and a 52-week high of $91.19. The company has a quick ratio of 2.63, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $73.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $63.90. The firm has a market cap of $15.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.07 and a beta of 1.39.

Exact Sciences (NASDAQ:EXAS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The medical research company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.79) by $0.37. Exact Sciences had a negative net margin of 23.49% and a negative return on equity of 16.64%. The business had revenue of $602.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $543.18 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $513,840. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Exact Sciences news, EVP Sarah Condella sold 6,087 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total transaction of $486,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 80,314 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,425,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jacob A. Orville sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,423 shares in the company, valued at $513,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 14,387 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,735 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of EXAS. Level Four Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter worth $569,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Exact Sciences by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 362,699 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $24,594,000 after acquiring an additional 30,212 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $456,000. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in shares of Exact Sciences by 30.0% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 23,684 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,606,000 after buying an additional 5,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Exact Sciences during the 1st quarter valued at about $57,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EXACT Sciences Corp. is a cancer screening and diagnostics company. The firm focuses on the early detection and prevention of some forms of cancer. It offers a non-invasive screening test called Cologuard for the early detection of colorectal cancer and pre-cancer and Oncotype DX. The company was founded on February 10, 1995, and is headquartered in Madison, WI.

