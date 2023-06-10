Zacks Research Equities Analysts Increase Earnings Estimates for Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Get Rating) (TSE:TECK) – Research analysts at Zacks Research raised their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Teck Resources in a report released on Monday, June 5th. Zacks Research analyst M. Das now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.75 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. The consensus estimate for Teck Resources’ current full-year earnings is $4.69 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Teck Resources’ FY2025 earnings at $2.84 EPS.

Get Teck Resources alerts:

TECK has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Teck Resources in a research note on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$66.00 to C$68.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Teck Resources from C$64.00 to C$72.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. 888 reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Teck Resources in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their price target on Teck Resources from C$80.00 to C$78.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.86.

Teck Resources Stock Down 0.6 %

Teck Resources Increases Dividend

Shares of TECK stock opened at $42.51 on Thursday. Teck Resources has a 1-year low of $24.72 and a 1-year high of $49.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $43.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The company has a market cap of $21.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 15th will be paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.18%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Teck Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Teck Resources’s payout ratio is currently 8.65%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teck Resources

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Dodge & Cox increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 27,691,040 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,010,723,000 after buying an additional 616,700 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Teck Resources by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,602,373 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $474,468,000 after buying an additional 297,156 shares in the last quarter. Davis Selected Advisers increased its stake in Teck Resources by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Davis Selected Advisers now owns 13,008,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $491,986,000 after buying an additional 253,832 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Teck Resources during the 4th quarter worth approximately $291,283,000. Finally, FIL Ltd increased its stake in Teck Resources by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 6,656,893 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $243,076,000 after buying an additional 481,624 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.15% of the company’s stock.

Teck Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teck Resources Limited is a resource company, which engages in the exploration, acquisition, development, production, and sale of natural resources, Its products include steelmaking coal, copper, zinc, industrial products and fertilizers, and other metals. Its project operations are located in Canada, Peru, Chile, and US.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.