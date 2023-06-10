Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Genius Group Limited Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS)

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNSGet Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Genius Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genius Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Genius Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Shares of GNS stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genius Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNSGet Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

