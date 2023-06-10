Q1 2023 Earnings Estimate for Genius Group Limited Issued By Zacks Small Cap (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS)

Genius Group Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:GNS – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Zacks Small Cap issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for Genius Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Small Cap analyst B. Sorensen expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.40) per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Genius Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.82) per share. Zacks Small Cap also issued estimates for Genius Group’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.36) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.65) EPS.

Genius Group Price Performance

Shares of GNS stock opened at $0.84 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Genius Group has a 1 year low of $0.30 and a 1 year high of $11.80.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Genius Group

Genius Group Company Profile

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Genius Group stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Genius Group Limited ( NYSEAMERICAN:GNS Get Rating ) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 137,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.64% of Genius Group as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 0.49% of the company’s stock.

Genius Group is an entrepreneur Edtech and education group, with a mission to disrupt the current education model with a student-centered, life-long learning curriculum. Genius Group is based in SINGAPORE.

