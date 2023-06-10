The Bank of New York Mellon Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $1.17 Per Share, Zacks Research Forecasts (NYSE:BK)

The Bank of New York Mellon Co. (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Bank of New York Mellon in a research note issued on Thursday, June 8th. Zacks Research analyst S. Shah now expects that the bank will earn $1.17 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.16. The consensus estimate for Bank of New York Mellon’s current full-year earnings is $4.74 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Bank of New York Mellon’s FY2023 earnings at $4.47 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $4.64 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $1.20 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $5.06 EPS.

Bank of New York Mellon (NYSE:BK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The bank reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.40 billion. Bank of New York Mellon had a return on equity of 11.45% and a net margin of 11.98%. The company’s revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 earnings per share.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bank of New York Mellon from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bank of New York Mellon in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $42.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $49.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Bank of New York Mellon from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bank of New York Mellon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $51.61.

Shares of NYSE BK opened at $44.42 on Friday. Bank of New York Mellon has a 12 month low of $36.22 and a 12 month high of $52.26. The company has a market cap of $35.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $42.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.72.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 160.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 5,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $263,000 after purchasing an additional 3,297 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of New York Mellon during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,096,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Bank of New York Mellon by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 35,635 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,154 shares in the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 54.3% in the 1st quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 232,115 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,519,000 after buying an additional 81,728 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its stake in Bank of New York Mellon by 165.3% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,459 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $72,000 after buying an additional 909 shares in the last quarter. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 28th were given a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 27th. Bank of New York Mellon’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.84%.

The Bank of New York Mellon Corp. is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Securities Services, Market and Wealth Services, Investment and Wealth Management, and Other segment. The Securities Services segment includes Asset Servicing business, which provides global custody, fund accounting, integrated middle-office solutions, transfer agency and data and analytics solutions.

