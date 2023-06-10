Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ) Increased by Wedbush

Marqeta, Inc. (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Wedbush boosted their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Marqeta in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Wedbush analyst M. Katri now expects that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.10). The consensus estimate for Marqeta’s current full-year earnings is ($0.35) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Marqeta’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS.

Get Marqeta alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $7.25 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Wolfe Research upgraded Marqeta from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.50 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on Marqeta from $13.50 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Marqeta in a report on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Marqeta presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.62.

Marqeta Trading Down 1.5 %

Shares of Marqeta stock opened at $4.73 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.14 and a beta of 1.81. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $5.35. Marqeta has a 12 month low of $3.46 and a 12 month high of $11.28.

Marqeta (NASDAQ:MQ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.03). Marqeta had a negative return on equity of 12.97% and a negative net margin of 24.14%. The firm had revenue of $217.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.79 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.11) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 30.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marqeta

In other Marqeta news, Director Judson C. Linville acquired 44,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $4.46 per share, for a total transaction of $199,139.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 44,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,139. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 22.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Marqeta

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MQ. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 349.7% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 37,142,171 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,050,000 after purchasing an additional 28,882,196 shares during the last quarter. Visa Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Marqeta in the 1st quarter valued at $137,389,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 115.8% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 17,762,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,175,000 after purchasing an additional 9,531,356 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 785.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,385,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,004,000 after purchasing an additional 7,438,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marqeta by 87.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,582,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,028,000 after purchasing an additional 7,280,853 shares during the last quarter. 61.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Marqeta Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Marqeta, Inc operates a cloud-based open application programming interface platform that delivers card issuing and transaction processing services to developers, technical product managers, and visionary entrepreneurs. It offers its solutions in various verticals, including commerce disruptors, financial technology, embedded finance solutions, and large financial institution.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Marqeta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marqeta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.