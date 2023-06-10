Q2 2023 Earnings Forecast for Synlogic, Inc. Issued By HC Wainwright (NASDAQ:SYBX)

Synlogic, Inc. (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at HC Wainwright cut their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Synlogic in a report released on Tuesday, June 6th. HC Wainwright analyst E. Arce now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.29) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.28). HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Synlogic’s current full-year earnings is ($0.88) per share. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Synlogic’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.93) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.57) EPS and FY2027 earnings at ($0.16) EPS.

Get Synlogic alerts:

Synlogic (NASDAQ:SYBX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.24) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.02. Synlogic had a negative net margin of 5,952.43% and a negative return on equity of 71.60%. The business had revenue of $0.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.40 million.

Synlogic Stock Performance

Separately, Chardan Capital upped their price target on shares of Synlogic from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research note on Tuesday.

Shares of SYBX opened at $0.59 on Thursday. Synlogic has a 52 week low of $0.45 and a 52 week high of $1.35. The firm has a market cap of $40.41 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.02. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Institutional Trading of Synlogic

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Synlogic by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 93,863 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 16,704 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Synlogic by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 154,284 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $177,000 after acquiring an additional 26,519 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Two Sigma Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Synlogic during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors own 56.46% of the company’s stock.

About Synlogic

(Get Rating)

Synlogic, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of synthetic biotics to treat metabolic and immunological diseases in the United States. Its pipeline include SYNB1618, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1934, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase III clinical trial to treat phenylketonuria; SYNB1353, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate, which is in Phase II clinical to treat homocystinuria; SYNB8802, an orally administered, non-systemically absorbed drug candidate that is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria; and SYNB2081 to lower uric acid for the potential treatment of gout.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Synlogic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synlogic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.