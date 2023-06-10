Sealed Air Co. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $0.62 Per Share, William Blair Forecasts (NYSE:SEE)

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair dropped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Sealed Air in a report issued on Thursday, June 8th. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now forecasts that the industrial products company will post earnings of $0.62 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.64. The consensus estimate for Sealed Air’s current full-year earnings is $3.57 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Sealed Air’s FY2023 earnings at $3.35 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.25% and a return on equity of 196.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.12 earnings per share.

Sealed Air Trading Down 0.7 %

SEE has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sealed Air from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $60.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 13th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $58.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 13th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.64.

Sealed Air stock opened at $38.62 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $43.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.94, a PEG ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 1.24. Sealed Air has a 52-week low of $37.34 and a 52-week high of $62.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in SEE. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 34.1% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 43,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,939,000 after acquiring an additional 11,160 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in Sealed Air by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,824 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 1,228 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in Sealed Air by 93.2% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,135 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 2,960 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 980,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $65,636,000 after purchasing an additional 34,459 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Sealed Air by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,145 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,307,000 after purchasing an additional 498 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.63% of the company’s stock.

Sealed Air Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 9th will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.07%. Sealed Air’s payout ratio is currently 28.88%.

About Sealed Air

Sealed Air Corp. engages in the provision of food safety and security, facility hygiene, and product protection services. It operates through the Food and Protective segments. The Food segment services perishable food processors in fresh red meat, smoked and processed meat, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets.

Featured Stories

