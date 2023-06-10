Wedbush Weighs in on Clear Secure, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:YOU)

Clear Secure, Inc. (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) – Wedbush issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Clear Secure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, June 5th. Wedbush analyst S. Devitt anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.04) per share for the quarter. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Clear Secure’s current full-year earnings is ($0.07) per share. Wedbush also issued estimates for Clear Secure’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.06) EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Clear Secure (NYSE:YOU – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $132.36 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $129.72 million. Clear Secure had a negative net margin of 12.62% and a negative return on equity of 12.36%.

Clear Secure Price Performance

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Clear Secure in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Clear Secure from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 2nd. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $40.00 target price on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of Clear Secure in a report on Thursday, May 25th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.50.

NYSE:YOU opened at $23.47 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of -32.60 and a beta of 1.45. Clear Secure has a 1-year low of $18.94 and a 1-year high of $35.00.

Insider Activity at Clear Secure

In other Clear Secure news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares in the company, valued at $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Clear Secure news, EVP Seyed Kasra Moshkani sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.29, for a total transaction of $27,290.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,894 shares in the company, valued at $597,487.26. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Richard N. Jr. Patterson sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.13, for a total transaction of $135,650.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $175,639.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,000 shares of company stock worth $188,970. 42.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. HBC Financial Services PLLC boosted its stake in shares of Clear Secure by 100.0% in the first quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Quarry LP purchased a new position in shares of Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at $38,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the second quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Clear Secure in the first quarter valued at $60,000. 56.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clear Secure Company Profile

Clear Secure, Inc provides a member-centric secure identity platform in the United States. The company's secure identity platform is a multi-layered infrastructure consisting of front-end, including enrollment, verification, and linking. It also offers CLEAR Plus, a consumer aviation subscription service, which enables access to predictable entry lanes in airport security checkpoints, as well as access to broader network; and CLEAR app, a consumer-facing digital product that facilitates new user enrollment and member engagement from their mobile device.

