Equities Analysts Offer Predictions for Plug Power Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Seaport Res Ptn lowered their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Plug Power in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 6th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst T. Curran now anticipates that the electronics maker will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.22). Seaport Res Ptn currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Plug Power’s current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Plug Power’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.80) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.05 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.05) EPS.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $207.67 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 18.72% and a negative net margin of 100.41%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.27) EPS.

PLUG has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group decreased their price target on Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Plug Power from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Citigroup decreased their price target on Plug Power from $21.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Sunday, March 5th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Plug Power from $31.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $20.34.

Plug Power stock opened at $9.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.51 billion, a PE ratio of -6.89 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 3.25 and a current ratio of 4.39. Plug Power has a one year low of $7.39 and a one year high of $31.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $8.83 and a 200 day moving average of $12.34.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Millburn Ridgefield Corp raised its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Plug Power by 47.8% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the period. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.07% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

