Brokers Set Expectations for SunPower Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:SPWR)

SunPower Co. (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 EPS estimates for SunPower in a research report issued on Tuesday, June 6th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia forecasts that the semiconductor company will post earnings per share of ($0.04) for the quarter. The consensus estimate for SunPower’s current full-year earnings is $0.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for SunPower’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.08 EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.02) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.13 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.34 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.83 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also issued reports on SPWR. Citigroup decreased their target price on SunPower from $16.50 to $14.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Raymond James dropped their price target on SunPower from $25.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on SunPower from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of SunPower in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on SunPower in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.82.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPWR opened at $10.93 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.08, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $11.98 and its 200-day moving average is $15.64. SunPower has a twelve month low of $9.37 and a twelve month high of $28.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in SunPower by 0.5% during the third quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 95,835 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 516 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of SunPower by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 12,304 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $222,000 after purchasing an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its position in shares of SunPower by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 24,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $573,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its holdings in SunPower by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 112,492 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,028,000 after buying an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in SunPower by 6.3% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,966 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $321,000 after buying an additional 823 shares in the last quarter. 36.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Peter Faricy bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $13.29 per share, with a total value of $99,675.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 177,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,358,416.82. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SunPower Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and delivery of solar panels and systems. The company provides fully integrated solar, storage, and home energy solutions. The company was founded by Thomas L. Dinwoodie, Robert Lorenzini and Richard M. Swanson in April 1985 and is headquartered in Richmond, CA.

