Research Analysts Set Expectations for The AES Co.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AES)

The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Zacks Research issued their Q2 2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for AES in a research note issued on Wednesday, June 7th. Zacks Research analyst S. Kedia forecasts that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter. The consensus estimate for AES’s current full-year earnings is $1.73 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for AES’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.68 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $1.72 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.08 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.58 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $1.89 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.05 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.05 EPS.

AES has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on AES from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Wolfe Research lowered AES from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of AES in a research note on Monday, March 6th. StockNews.com lowered AES from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 20th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on AES from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.30.

AES stock opened at $20.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.23. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $25.03. AES has a twelve month low of $18.62 and a twelve month high of $29.89. The firm has a market cap of $13.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -24.48, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.95.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.02). AES had a positive return on equity of 38.46% and a negative net margin of 3.59%. The business had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in AES in the fourth quarter worth about $118,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in AES by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,841 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,843,000 after acquiring an additional 1,178 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 801,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,030,000 after acquiring an additional 34,581 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in AES by 21.6% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,597,101 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $36,094,000 after acquiring an additional 283,375 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AES by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 23,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $683,000 after acquiring an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

