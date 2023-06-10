Analysts Set Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL) Price Target at $18.17

Shares of Vital Farms, Inc. (NASDAQ:VITL – Get Rating) have been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the eight analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $18.17.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on VITL. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Lake Street Capital started coverage on Vital Farms in a research report on Friday, March 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $22.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Vital Farms in a report on Thursday, April 13th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Vital Farms from $14.50 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, March 10th.

Vital Farms stock opened at $14.16 on Wednesday. Vital Farms has a 12 month low of $7.89 and a 12 month high of $18.18. The company has a current ratio of 3.22, a quick ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The company has a market capitalization of $578.41 million, a PE ratio of 64.36 and a beta of 0.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.09.

Vital Farms ( NASDAQ:VITL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.12. Vital Farms had a return on equity of 6.28% and a net margin of 2.46%. The company had revenue of $119.17 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.51 million. Analysts expect that Vital Farms will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VITL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 35.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,019,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,174,000 after buying an additional 524,679 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,327,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 50.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 715,767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,951,000 after buying an additional 238,912 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Vital Farms by 202.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 334,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,137,000 after buying an additional 223,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vital Farms during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.10% of the company’s stock.

Vital Farms, Inc, an ethical food company, provides pasture-raised products in the United States. It offers shell eggs, butter, hard-boiled eggs, ghee, liquid whole eggs, and egg bite products. Vital Farms, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

