PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS) Receives $5.21 Average Price Target from Analysts

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.21.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MYPS. Craig Hallum raised shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $4.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective for the company. Macquarie initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $5.00 target price for the company. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in a report on Friday, March 10th.

In other PLAYSTUDIOS news, CFO Scott Edward Peterson sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.53, for a total transaction of $113,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 632.2% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 138,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $672,000 after acquiring an additional 119,604 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 3.0% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 369,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,000 after buying an additional 10,638 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after buying an additional 2,408,631 shares during the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in PLAYSTUDIOS during the first quarter worth $2,828,000. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in PLAYSTUDIOS by 0.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 1,514,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,343,000 after buying an additional 4,765 shares during the last quarter. 23.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PLAYSTUDIOS stock opened at $4.48 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.11. The firm has a market cap of $591.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 224.11 and a beta of 0.37. PLAYSTUDIOS has a fifty-two week low of $3.24 and a fifty-two week high of $6.42.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPSGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.01). PLAYSTUDIOS had a net margin of 1.62% and a return on equity of 0.58%. The firm had revenue of $80.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.67 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that PLAYSTUDIOS will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

