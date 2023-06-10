Analysts Set Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF) Price Target at $28.63

Universal Music Group (OTC:UMGNF – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $28.63.

Several research firms recently commented on UMGNF. BNP Paribas lowered Universal Music Group from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Universal Music Group to €24.30 ($26.13) in a research report on Thursday, April 27th.

OTC UMGNF opened at $20.82 on Wednesday. Universal Music Group has a 1-year low of $16.35 and a 1-year high of $25.95. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.34.

Universal Music Group N.V. operates as a music company worldwide. It operates through Recorded Music, Music Publishing, and Merchandising & Other segments. The Recorded Music segment discovers and develops recording artists, as well as markets and promotes their music across various formats and platforms; and engages in the live events, sponsorship, film, and television operations.

