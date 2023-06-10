OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL) Receives $13.00 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of OPAL Fuels Inc. (NASDAQ:OPAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $13.00.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on OPAL. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels from $13.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Tuesday. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $14.00 price objective on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of OPAL Fuels in a research note on Friday, May 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

Get OPAL Fuels alerts:

OPAL Fuels Stock Performance

OPAL Fuels stock opened at $6.32 on Wednesday. OPAL Fuels has a 52-week low of $5.25 and a 52-week high of $12.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $6.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.24. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.14 and a beta of 0.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at OPAL Fuels

OPAL Fuels ( NASDAQ:OPAL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $66.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.92 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that OPAL Fuels will post -0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other OPAL Fuels news, Director Marco F. Gatti sold 154,471 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.50, for a total transaction of $1,004,061.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 342,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,225,476.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 84.78% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On OPAL Fuels

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in OPAL Fuels during the 1st quarter worth $578,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 16,182 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $72,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of OPAL Fuels in the 1st quarter worth about $865,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of OPAL Fuels by 41.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 53,397 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,000 after buying an additional 15,739 shares during the last quarter.

About OPAL Fuels

(Get Rating)

OPAL Fuels Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the production and distribution of renewable natural gas for use as a vehicle fuel for heavy and medium-duty trucking fleets. It also designs, develops, constructs, operates, and services fueling stations for trucking fleets that use natural gas to displace diesel as transportation fuel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for OPAL Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OPAL Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.