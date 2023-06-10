Analysts Set Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) PT at $118.80

Shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $118.80.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on GRMN. Barclays raised their target price on Garmin from $101.00 to $106.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. TheStreet raised Garmin from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, March 13th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $165.00 target price on shares of Garmin in a report on Friday, March 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Garmin in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Garmin from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd.

Get Garmin alerts:

Institutional Trading of Garmin

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Garmin by 84.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the period. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Garmin during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC grew its holdings in Garmin by 107.1% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 321 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. 63.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Garmin Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $105.34 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $20.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.94. Garmin has a 1 year low of $76.37 and a 1 year high of $108.32. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $99.11.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. Garmin had a return on equity of 15.98% and a net margin of 19.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Garmin will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Garmin

(Get Rating)

Garmin Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of navigation, communications and information devices, most of which are enabled by Global Positioning System (GPS) technology. It operates through the following segments: Marine, Outdoor, Fitness, Auto OEM, Consumer Auto, and Aviation.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.