Analysts Set YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF) Target Price at $7.70

Shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the six analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $7.70.

Several analysts recently commented on YPF shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima from $5.80 to $6.50 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 15th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of YPF Sociedad Anónima in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On YPF Sociedad Anónima

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $57,000. Van ECK Associates Corp purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in YPF Sociedad Anónima in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.42% of the company’s stock.

YPF Sociedad Anónima Stock Down 0.6 %

YPF stock opened at $12.55 on Wednesday. YPF Sociedad Anónima has a 12 month low of $2.82 and a 12 month high of $13.11. The firm has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a PE ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.49. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.65.

YPF Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:YPF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.04). YPF Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 12.02% and a return on equity of 22.01%. The business had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.37 billion. Equities research analysts forecast that YPF Sociedad Anónima will post 4.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About YPF Sociedad Anónima

YPF SA engages in the exploration, production, and distribution of oil and gas. It operates through the following segments: Upstream, Gas and Power, Downstream, Central Administration and Other. The Upstream segment sells petroleum and natural gas. The Gas and Power segment markets natural gas to third parties and downstream segment; and manages commercial and technical LNG Regasification Terminals in Bahia Blanca and Escobar.

