Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Purchases New Shares in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 1,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $795,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth about $2,160,082,000. Sanders Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Elevance Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,991,235,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,936,996,000. Edmp Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Elevance Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,580,000. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership purchased a new position in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,234,792,000. 87.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Elevance Health Stock Performance

Shares of Elevance Health stock opened at $466.26 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $465.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $480.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $110.53 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.85. Elevance Health, Inc. has a 52 week low of $438.56 and a 52 week high of $549.52.

Elevance Health Announces Dividend

Elevance Health ( NYSE:ELV Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $9.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.26 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $41.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.93 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Elevance Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $8.25 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 32.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 9th will be given a $1.48 dividend. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 8th. Elevance Health’s payout ratio is 23.04%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Gloria M. Mccarthy sold 15,098 shares of Elevance Health stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $444.76, for a total value of $6,714,986.48. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 51,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,876,230.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.35% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on ELV shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Elevance Health from $571.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Elevance Health in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $547.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Elevance Health from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $500.00 to $571.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. TD Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Elevance Health from $577.00 to $564.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Elevance Health from $597.00 to $561.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $570.60.

Elevance Health Profile

(Get Rating)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health company, which engages in improving lives and communities, and making healthcare simpler. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. The Commercial and Specialty Business segment provides insurance products and services such as stop loss, dental, vision, life, disability and supplemental health insurance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.