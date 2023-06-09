GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $26.20. GameStop shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 2,063,373 shares.

The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Insider Activity

Institutional Trading of GameStop

In related news, Director Lawrence Cheng acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.80 per share, with a total value of $114,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $845,606.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 12.64% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,508,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.

GameStop Stock Down 17.9 %

The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

GameStop Company Profile

GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.

Further Reading

