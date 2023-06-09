GameStop (NYSE:GME) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Shares of GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $24.69, but opened at $26.20. GameStop shares last traded at $26.00, with a volume of 2,063,373 shares.
The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. GameStop had a negative return on equity of 14.87% and a negative net margin of 3.56%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.52) EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
GME has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded GameStop from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Wedbush dropped their target price on GameStop from $6.50 to $6.20 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday.
Insider Activity
Institutional Trading of GameStop
Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in GameStop by 304.8% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,163,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $607,235,000 after purchasing an additional 18,193,982 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 306.1% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,957,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $526,653,000 after acquiring an additional 15,796,817 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 307.5% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,928,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,124,000 after acquiring an additional 5,228,654 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 301.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,190,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,042,000 after acquiring an additional 1,644,587 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GameStop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $19,508,000. Institutional investors own 25.57% of the company’s stock.
GameStop Stock Down 17.9 %
The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.89 and a 200 day moving average of $21.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.
GameStop Company Profile
GameStop Corp., a specialty retailer, provides games and entertainment products through its stores and ecommerce platforms in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned gaming platforms; accessories, such as controllers, gaming headsets, and virtual reality products; new and pre-owned gaming software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GameStop (GME)
- Hooker Furnishings Discount To Book, A Value Play?
- REV Group Shifts Into High Gear: Double-Digit Upside Ahead
- Can Kirkland’s Cycle Pick Up Again? Earnings May Have An Answer
- Don’t Bet On A Rally In Stitch Fix, Invest In The Future
- 2 Dow Stocks Trading Less Than 10x Earnings are Blue Chip Values
Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.