Kingsview Wealth Management LLC Has $853,000 Stake in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,273 shares of the company’s stock after selling 320 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $853,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in shares of McKesson by 72.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of McKesson by 189.3% in the 4th quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of McKesson during the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in McKesson during the third quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in McKesson in the first quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on MCK shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $475.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. 58.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of McKesson in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Bank of America boosted their price target on shares of McKesson from $450.00 to $470.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of McKesson from $415.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on McKesson in a report on Friday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $430.17.

Insider Transactions at McKesson

McKesson Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, EVP Nancy Avila sold 491 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $394.38, for a total transaction of $193,640.58. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,622,133.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, EVP Thomas L. Rodgers sold 645 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $395.70, for a total transaction of $255,226.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,006,660.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 25,196 shares of company stock valued at $9,735,437. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of MCK opened at $389.23 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $52.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.59. McKesson Co. has a fifty-two week low of $298.69 and a fifty-two week high of $401.78. The business has a 50-day moving average of $376.21 and a 200 day moving average of $370.31.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $7.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.16 by $0.03. McKesson had a negative return on equity of 234.22% and a net margin of 1.29%. The business had revenue of $68.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.83 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that McKesson Co. will post 26.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.60%.

About McKesson

McKesson Corp. engages in the provision of supply chain management solutions, retail pharmacy, community oncology and specialty care, and healthcare information technology. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS).

Further Reading

