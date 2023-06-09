iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Kingsview Wealth Management LLC

Kingsview Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 11.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,790 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 468 shares during the period. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 4,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,045,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 270.3% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,673 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,646,000 after purchasing an additional 5,601 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 8,854 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,899,000 after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Alliance increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 13.8% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 4,016 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $862,000 after buying an additional 486 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 890,614 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $191,055,000 after buying an additional 7,599 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IWO opened at $239.74 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $192.88 and a 52 week high of $248.98. The firm has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $225.83 and a 200-day moving average of $225.97.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

